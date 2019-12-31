Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Keeping your weight loss and fitness resolutions are always difficult. Make 2020 easier on yourself with this Bowflex BodyTower. You’ll be able to do dozens of exercises in the privacy and comfort of your own home. It’s relatively compact, well-constructed—and right now it’s 20 percent off. Normally $250, within three days it can be set up in your home and ready to go for just $200.

That’s a great deal. it includes hand grips and sling straps, and adjustable horizontal bars. So you can do a variety of workouts to tone all parts of your arms, legs, and torso. If you do yoga or CrossFit/HIIT in-home, the Bowflex BodyTower would be a fantastic addition to that program.

It’s all about resistance training. Even a strap system like TRX could be integrated with the BodyTower. You can do push-ups, squats, planks, pull-ups, and many more exercises with this device. You’ll raise the intensity of your workouts, improve the results of your fitness program—and keep your 2020 fitness resolutions.

What You Get With the Bowflex BodyTower:

20+ Exercises—Perform two dozen exercises using resistance training

E-Z Adjust—Easy-adjust horizontal bars add variety and intensity to your workouts

Solid Construction—Stable, commercial-grade steel frame stays stable and secure

Accessories—Instructional placard, hand grips, and sling straps included

Back Pad—A non-absorbing, cushioning neoprene back pad protects the crossbar

Compact Footprint—Just 50 x 50 inches square, and 77 inches high

If you’re looking for a home fitness solution to keep you honest and pushing yourself in 2020, the Bowflex BodyTower could be the answer.

Stop doing chair push-ups and using your bathmat as a yoga mat! Get the Bowflex BodyTower today and get serious about your fitness program this year. You’ll save 20 percent, and you’ll have a constant reminder that there’s always more work to be done.

Get It: Save 20% on the Bowflex BodyTower ($200; was $250) at Amazon

