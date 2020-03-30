Keep Your Body In Shape During Self-quarantine with Noom

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s a reason why people like going to the gym. Having others around gives you an extra boost. In the midst of a self-quarantine, it can make it more difficult to stay in shape. That’s why when you subscribe to Noom, you will have no problem keeping your body healthy.

Noom is an amazing fitness app because it understands what makes it hard for people to get in shape. It’s all those subtle bad habits we pick up in life. Breaking those habits is hard. Noom is built from the bottom up to break those habits. And one of the ways it does that is delivering a community of like-minded individuals right to your phone.

When you sign up to Noom, you become a member of the Noom tribe. If you have any questions, the community is there. If the weight of your health journey and/or this pandemic situation gets too much to bear, the community is there.

That’s not all Noom provides. When you sign up, you get a large collection of workout routines as well as a large selection of dietary options. Whatever goals you are trying to reach, you can find options that will fit your needs.

This is great, since you can find workouts you can do at home and healthy meals you can make without having to leave the house.

All of these options will be made even easier since Noom has goal specialists on hand. So not only can you ask for help within the community, you can reach out to professionals that do this for a living. So being stuck at home may be a real issue in many regards, there are ways to stay healthy without having to leave the home. Which itself will make staying at home a lot more bearable, as it gives you more to do in your day.

Using Noom is really easy. When you sign up, you take a highly detailed test that is designed to produce a highly personalized routine for each user. Whatever goals you are looking to achieve, this test will give you options. So knowing what you want to do, you can use Noom to find the best ways to stay in shape while you are stuck at home. You can try it out for free for two weeks. And if you love it, you can sign up for an even longer period. Chances are good you will sign up for more.

Get It: Get a free two-week trial to Noom today!

