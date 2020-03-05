Keep Your Gadgets Corona-free With These Cleaning Wipes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Most folks have at least one touchscreen gadget on them at all times. No matter what, your phone is on you and you probably use it a lot. Which can be a bit of an issue with the fears about the coronavirus taking hold of the world. You need to be safe and keep clean at all times. But your phones are one of the dirtiest things you can touch during the day. They just accumulate germs. So make sure they’re clean with these Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes from Amazon.

No matter what kind of gadget you need cleaned, be it a phone or a tablet or even a camera, the Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes will work with them. They are all pre-moistened so you can clean them up in no time. Dirt and grime and bacteria will be no more. And these wipes are all ammonia-free. They clean really well but because they don’t have ammonia, they won’t leave streaks on the screens/lenses.

It is really easy to bring the Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes around. They are individually wrapped. This box comes with 400 wipes, so you can bring a ton with you without taking up space. Just throw some in your bag so they are there when you’re getting off the train and want to clean up after dealing with that traveling cesspool. And since they’re individually wrapped, they will stay moist for a long time.

There’s nothing more important these days than staying clean. Making sure you aren’t primed up for getting sick. It’s good to do so no matter what, but even more so now. You may not realize that you’re touching your phone all the time and getting it all grimy. But it is and you would be smart to pick the Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes up to keep them sanitized. So grab a box now and you won’t have to worry for a long time afterward.

Get It: Pick up the Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes ($18) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!