Keep Your Home Fresh and Germ Free With This Odor Eliminator

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

With this pandemic situation going on, plenty of people are stuck inside. Working from home or out of work, people are finding themselves at home for longer periods of time than they are used to. So you are going to want to make sure your home is nice and clean. Germ-free would be pretty good as well. It’ll make the time spent indoors a lot more enjoyable. Pick up the Breathe Green Plug N’ Pure Odor Eliminator to keep your house nice and fresh.

For something as useful as the Breathe Green Plug N’ Pure Odor Eliminator, you would probably expect it to be a little larger than it actually is. This gadget is quite compact. This isn’t some machine that you put in the corner like a dehumidifier. It’s like a little night light. You just plug it into the wall and you’ll barely even know it’s there. Not just because it’s small, but because it’s a low noise machine.

All of this would be pointless if the Breathe Green Plug N’ Pure Odor Eliminator didn’t get the job done. And it really does get the job done. This little machine will suck out all the airborne particles that cause a stink. This will leave your carpets and sofas a lot fresher, which will help you worry less about being trapped indoors.

During this time, you will want to do as much as possible to make this whole experience a lot more bearable. The Breathe Green Plug N’ Pure Odor Eliminator will do that without getting in your way. Getting rid of those particles won’t just make your home smell better. It will also help to improve your metabolism and immune system. Balance your mind and body by picking one up now while supplies still last.

Get It: Pick up the Breathe Green Plug N’ Pure Odor Eliminator ($50) at Amazon

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Men’s Journal assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, go to the CDC website

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!