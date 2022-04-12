Keep Your Skin Looking as Fresh as Ever With The Help of Moroccanoil

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Grooming doesn’t just start and stop at your hair. You need to have some good skincare products in your life to make sure you look like a million bucks whenever you go out. No one wants to look like they’re all dried up or burnt to a crisp when they go out. It’s an unbecoming look that won’t do you any favors, socially or professionally.

It isn’t the hardest thing in the world to find some skincare products. What was once a very female-centric market has exploded into the men’s market and there are options for you everywhere. But not all of those options can measure up to your very high standards. We want the best and anything less will not stand. Luckily, we know where the best can be found.

For those of you guys looking for the best in the skincare game, then you need to check out Moroccanoil. This is a company that was once very catered towards females with hair care products, with a small bent towards the male market. But recently, they have started making real inroads into crafting skincare products that also cater to the men of the world looking to enhance their skin.

Moroccanoil has started doing that by launching new fragrances within their Shower Gel, Hand Wash, and Body Lotion lines. 5 new fragrances to be exact. All these scents are meant to be used by everybody, but 2 of them lean more towards the male sensibilities. Those two being Ambre Noir and Oud Mineral.

Ambre Noir has a rich and inviting scent that’s made with coastal amber, jasmine, and white cardamom. Oud Mineral makes you feel like you just walked a Mediterranean beach with its sea salt and smoky cedarwood blend.

While those two lean more towards the men of the world, they can be used by anybody. As can the other scents. There’s the original scent that made Moroccanoil so popular, Fragrance Originale. A scent that takes spicy amber and sweet florals to make quite an impressive scent. But then you have Ambiance de Plage, Bergamote Fraiche, and Spa du Maroc to choose from.

While scent may be a big benefit to using Moroccanoil products, the real benefit comes from how soothing and refreshing they are on the skin. That is due to the fact that each of these items is made with Argon oil, so the skin has no other choice but to get replenished with this nutritious and invigorating ingredient working its way into the skin.

Moroccanoil has managed to mightily impress us with the selection they have, not just in terms of scent but in terms of how effective they are in improving the health of your skin. And to show you guys how impressive the selection is over there, we have laid out these 3 high ticket items with the new scents for you to check out.

All you gotta do to check out what is in store for you at Moroccanoil is to scroll on down and check each of these items out. You can do yourself a favor and pick up all of them for a completely rejuvenated skincare routine. Or you can just pick and choose whichever one you need the most. Either way, you won’t have any regrets when it comes time to use these items. Clear up your skin now.

