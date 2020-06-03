Kevin Chappell: Back in the Game and Better Than Ever

After taking almost a full year off to recover from surgery, Kevin Chappell, one of the PGA’s top golfers, has made an epic comeback to the sport he loves. While his road to recovery was anything but easy, Kevin credits his amazing family, a dedicated rehab routine, and a newfound appreciation for CBD that helped him emerge stronger than ever.

MJ: Golf has been your life and your career for so many years. What was it like to have to take a full year off from the game to recover from your surgery?

KC: For about 5 years I had been experiencing on and off again problems but things really began to progress in the wrong direction the summer of 2018. My quality of life meant more to me at that point than my golfing career.

MJ: What type of rehab did you do? Did you have a certain routine that worked best for you?

KC: My team and I took a holistic approach and monitored everything I was doing. One of my biggest goals was to get rid of the inflammation in my body. I stayed away from alcohol and red meat and added CBD to my daily routine.

MJ: You’re a big family man with a wife, two children and one on the way — congratulations! What role did your family play in your recovery?

KC: They were a huge part in my recovery. They had to sacrifice as much as I did during the recovery process. They did a great job of reminding me what I was supposed to be doing if they thought I was deviating from the plan. It was not uncommon to hear my daughter Collins tell me to “go lay down” if I had been on my feet to much, or to have Elizabeth remind me that they could handle only one of these rehabs so to make sure I did it correctly.

MJ: You mention you love Hemp Hydrate. When/how did you discover Hemp Hydrate?

KC: It was towards the end of my rehab process when I got introduced to Hemp Hydrate by a friend. I had been trying to hydrate as much as I could and had been using CBD. To be able to get both in one serving was great for me and the Hemp Hydrate Relief topical is the best I had ever used.

MJ: How do you use the products and specifically how have they helped your recovery and your game?

KC: My day to day recovery is something I monitor closely. I noticed right away that my resting heart rate lowered when sleeping and my HRV increased the more I used the Hemp Hydrate products.

MJ: How emotional was it to play golf for the first time since your surgery?

KC: It was a very emotional and spiritual experience the first time I got to play after surgery. I recorded a video immediately after playing to remind myself what a great experience it was.

MJ: What’s next for you both professionally and personally?

KC: Professionally I look forward to getting back to competing once the COVID-19 virus is under control. In the meantime, I have been working on my game but also enjoying the last few months as a family of 4.

