Kevin Hart on Mastering the Body, Crushing PRs, and His Next Venture Into the Fitness Industry

Kevin Hart has certainly become as synonymous with fitness as he is with comedy, movies, and television. For a man who regularly hops coast to coast, bounces from venue to venue, and juggles industry-defining projects, he still manages to stay in top physical form, and constantly pushes his limits as a human being.

And now, he’s about to change the game again.

On Saturday, July 29th at Rockefeller Park in Battery Park City in lower Manhattan, Hart is set to host Rally HealthFest, a free event that includes spin, Zumba classes, a fitness boot camp, and much more. He’ll even be joined by his personal trainer, Ron “Boss” Everline.

Before the big event, we caught up with the former cover star and Rally Health Ambassador for his take on what he’s learned about his body, an update on his personal fitness records, and even an unplanned Men’s Fitness exclusive on something special he has for the fitness industry.