Keto Bars GET IT!

With just 3g net carbs, 9g protein, and 20g of fat per serving, here’s the perfect snack to keep you in ketosis and burning fat all day long. This Variety Pack contains four bars each of Chocolate Cookie Dough, Chocolate Coconut, and Chocolate Peanut Butter.

Get It: Pick up Keto Bars Variety Pack ($40 for 12) at Kiss My Keto