Kristaps Porzingis Is Bulking Up for His NBA Return. Here’s How He’s Training

A former top draft pick deals with a major injury, things don’t work out, and his team trades him away. It’s not an unusual story in the NBA, but Kristaps Porzingis isn’t letting that tale sum up his career: He missed all of last season due to a torn ACL and was then traded to Dallas in January, the New York Post reports, but now he’s hitting the gym—big time—ahead of his debut with the Mavericks. And judging from his Instagram page, he’s racking up some major results.

A post from earlier this summer shows Porzingis powering through what looks to be a set of dumbbell overhead presses while his trainer spots him. Although the first photo doesn’t show much of his shoulders, his chest looks absolutely massive. Plus, here’s even more workout shots in the gallery:

Still, not everyone was on board with the transformation, or understood how the metric system works. Some commenters were dragging on him for only lifting 20-pound dumbbells (presumably eyeing the “20” stamped on the weights in the first shot), but the hashtag in the caption makes it clear that those are 20-kilo dumbbells—or roughly 44 pounds each. Regardless, it’s never a good look to make fun of the weight someone else is lifting.

But the best way to silence the haters is with gains, and Porzingis had plenty to show off in his latest Insta post, from earlier today:

Those jacked arms are a far cry from the leaner frame he was sporting during his 2017-2018 season in New York (for comparison, see the main photo above). He stands at a towering 7 feet 3 inches, so adding some extra muscle will certainly make him an imposing presence on the court. We’ll see if it pays off this year in Dallas.