Most people know Kumail Nanjiani as the funny guy in movies like The Big Sick and Stuber or shows like Silicon Valley. But in the upcoming Marvel film The Eternals, you might not even recognize him: After a year of intense training in the gym, he’s bulked up significantly, and posted on Instagram to show off the results.

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless,” he wrote, “but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are.”

His fitness transformation started a year ago, when he first found out that he’d been cast in The Eternals.

“I wanted to transform how I looked,” he wrote.

So he partnered with professional trainer Grant Roberts and hit the gym. It wasn’t his first time working with a trainer, though: He previously workout out under the guidance of Lance Callahan in L.A. Naturally, getting a sculpted chest, six-pack, and massive arms wasn’t easy, and it involved months of “physical pain,” Nanjiani wrote. Once shooting started, he began working with trainer and nutritionist David Higgins “almost every day” throughout the filming process.

In The Eternals, Nanjiani will play Kingo, a genetically engineered being who’s also a master swordsman, the Los Angeles Times reports. He stars in the film alongside a high-wattage cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, and Brian Tyree Henry.

He may be bulked up, but don’t worry—Nanjiani hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

“I can almost touch my toes now,” he wrote.

