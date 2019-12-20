To prepare for his role in Marvel’s upcoming Eternals film, actor Kumail Nanjiani went through a stunning transformation. Known best for his comedic roles in films like Stuber and The Big Sick, as well as the TV series Silicon Valley, Nanjiani broke the internet when he shared a shirtless selfie on Instagram.

Nanjiani wrote about the year-long process he went through to train for the movie. Part of that included working with trainer Grant Roberts, as well as trainer and nutritionist David Higgins “almost every day” once filming on Eternals began.

If you haven’t seen Nanjiani’s post yet, here’s a look:

Roberts, who operates out of Granite Gym in Los Angeles, put Nanjiani on a “360-degree plan” that included physical training, nutrition, recovery, and stimulation therapy, among other techniques. The trainer recently spoke about his work with Nanjiani in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Kumail walked through my doors in January, and he was pretty green to the idea of training. He had a concept in his mind, but we introduced him to something more dramatic and even traumatic,” Roberts told THR. “There’s no one dimension to success. You’re constantly shocking the system, and that’s how growth and change occurs. The time in the gym is very intense, even if you’re training an hour or an hour and 15 minutes per day. The rest of the time outside the gym is just as important.”

Roberts said that Nanjiani was consistent in his work, and that he would train “four to five days per week, including some two-a-days.”

“We had a significant time period, close to a year,” Roberts said. “We sent him away in peak physical condition, but he’s had to maintain that. I give him kudos for being able to do that, especially when he was working.”

In Eternals, Nanjiani is reportedly playing the character of Kingo, who is genetically engineered (and also a master swordsman). The film also has an all-star cast with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, and Brian Tyree Henry starring alongside Nanjiani.

“I’m so impressed by him,” Roberts said. “I can only do so much. He’s the one who has to push through, and it’s definitely painful and there are sacrifices. Kumail drank the Kool-Aid and was all in. I’m very proud of him.”

Here’s another look at Nanjiani’s transformed arms from his wife Emily Gordon’s Instagram:

Eternals is set to be released on November 6, 2020.

