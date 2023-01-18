Lace Up For Your Runs With These Allbirds Tree Runners

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking to do a little more running in the New Year? It’s a great way to make a New You with those resolutions in your mind. You’ll need some good footwear on to help make those workouts a lot more bearable. And with these Tree Runners from Allbirds, you won’t just be doing yourself a favor. You’ll be doing the world a favor.

First things first is that the Tree Runners from Allbirds are incredibly comfortable. You can wear them at any time and they will be amazing purchases. Thanks to the lightweight eucalyptus uppers and the castor bean insole, you got a light and breathable pair of shoes that feel like you’re floating on a cloud.

But while you may feel that way, the Tree Runners are taking quite the beating. You go for a run, that’s a lot of impact damage being done to your shoe. But they can handle them, thanks to the Sugarcane Midsole, which is bouncy and shaped in such a way as to make your runs go so much smoother which in turn makes you go even harder on the run which then leads to better results. Can’t argue with that.

It doesn’t hurt that these are a good-looking pair of shoes too. On the run or lounging about, any of the colorways will look great. And even better is that these are sustainably sourced and created shoes. So you will be doing the world a whole lot of good buying these for your running routine instead of getting shoes from elsewhere.

We love the Tree Runners from Allbirds. We got a few pairs in our life and will probably get more as the years pass us by. They are stylish and comfortable and protective in equal measure while doing the world a whole lot of good. That is a combination you just can’t beat. Grab a pair now to get that New You New Year resolution achieved in a much quicker fashion.

Get It: Pick up the Tree Runners ($105) at Allbirds

