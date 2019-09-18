Three pounds are gained from sleeping 5 hours a night for 5 nights, University of Colorado research says. Lack of sleep hurts metabolism, and sleepy study subjects snacked on two times the calories at night.
Health & Fitness
This Is How Much Weight You Could Gain From Sleeping 5 Hours a Night During the Work Week
