1. Cross-body Row

Stand with landmine on left, feet slightly staggered, right leg forward. Grab barbell in left hand, hinge torso forward, and extend both arms down to start. Keeping right fingertips pointed to floor, row left arm so elbow points to back wall. Return to start for 1 rep. Do all reps on left side, then switch sides.

