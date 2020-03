3. Snatch

Stand with feet staggered, right foot forward, barbell perpendicular to body and holding it in left hand close to the floor, to start. In one fluid movement, explosively spring up, pulling left elbow back, then swing body 90 degrees to face landmine, pushing hips back and extending barbell overhead for 1 rep. Do all reps on left side, then switch sides.

