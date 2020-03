4. Standing Reach

Stand facing landmine, feet staggered slightly, right foot in front, landmine in left hand close to shoulder. Press left arm forward and overhead, and pull right elbow back, to start. In a swift motion, drop barbell to shoulder and thrust left hand up at a 45-degree angle, then quickly return to start for 1 rep. Do all reps on left side, then switch sides.

