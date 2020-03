7. Bilateral Overhead Press

Stand facing landmine, holding barbell fist-over-fist, thumbs on top, end of barbell near top of chest. Step back so body leans forward and creates a straight line, placing some body weight into barbell, chin gently tucked, to start. In a swift movement, engage hips and press hands overhead, so arms are alongside face. Return to start for 1 rep.

