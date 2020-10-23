Learn How To Get The Most Out Of Your Home Gym With Noom

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

2020 has brought a lot of changes to people’s lives. For those of us that like to stay active and work out a lot, we have had to adjust the way we do things. With gyms being closed for most of the year and are still not the safest places to be right now even if they are open near you.

What the lack of gyms in our lives has meant that we need to take matters into our own hands. You don’t absolutely need to go to the gym to work out. You can actually do plenty of work at home. There are tons of exercises you can do without any equipment. Just your own two hands and some drive.

But this has all gone on so long now that plenty of people have gone an extra step. They have been slowly but surely adding equipment to their home. The size of their home is what affects what they can add to it. You may be done adding to your home gym or you may still be going for it and adding more as you go.

Either way you are going, it is a good option. But working out from home can have its disadvantages. The social aspect is a big element in keeping people motivated. And you may just not know how to workout from home properly. What exercises to do and how to properly do them, etc, and so forth.

Well, you don’t have to do this all alone. You can head on over to Noom to get all the help you could possibly need. Because when you sign up for Noom, you will have a fitness app that is there to help you wherever and whenever. It’s an amazing resource for anyone looking to stay fit during all this.

When you sign up for Noom, you will take a test. It is a very in-depth test that is meant to get a handle on you and your goals. It’s pretty specific so when the results are tallied, it will spit out the workout and dietary routines that are tailored to you to help you hit the goals you want in certain time frames.

That test is an amazing resource, but that isn’t all you get when you use Noom. You will also get the resource of having access to wellness coaches whenever you need them. If a workout is too hard for you to do or you need some help getting into the new diet, you can reach out to these pros to get the help you need.

Wellness coaches aren’t the only people you will find on hand when you use Noom. You will also be able to reach out and talk to the community of Noom at large. Everyone that uses Noom is available to talk to and that is a big help for anyone looking to stay in shape.

Having the community of Noom as well as the wellness coaches is a big help because having people keep you motivated is huge. Not wanting to let anyone down can be a big motivator. And when you are down and feeling out of sorts, they can help pick you back up so you can get right back to it.

If you don’t need personalized help from a live person, you have help in other areas. The community and the wellness coaches put up workouts and dietary plans/recipes on Noom for you to access. That way if you want to change things up or add to your routine, you have plenty of options on the app.

Another big help when it comes to Noom is that the app keeps track of everything you do. Your diet and your workouts can be monitored in the app. That way you can keep track of your progress and see what is working and what needs help. Having those numbers on hand all the time is a big help in trying to get fit.

Having all of these resources is huge right now. 2020 has taken a lot from us this year. Not being able to workout with friends or get help from personal trainers at a gym could have set a lot of people back in their fitness journey. But Noom is here to make sure you don’t regress and actually hit new highs.

So for all of you guys that are looking to get the most out of your time at home with that brand new home gym, Noom should become a part of your workout routine. It’s chock full of tips and resources for you to hit the goals you have set out for yourself. Download it now and get rolling.

