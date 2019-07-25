This Top-Rated Outdoor Water Filter Is Under $20 on Amazon





One of the most important parts of any great camping trip, hike or outdoor workout is staying hydrated. Unfortunately, plastic bottles aren’t good for the environment, and reusable bottles can get bulky and heavy. Plus, what happens if you run out of water? That’s where LifeStraw comes in.

LifeStraw can take water from a stream, creek or lake and make it safe for ingestion. Not only will it clear the water of 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria like E. Coli and salmonella, but it will also take out 99.999% of waterborne parasites like giardia and cryptosporidium. It will also remove even the smallest microplastics. Instead of purchasing yet another 12-pack of bottled water, LifeStraw will help ensure that any water tastes just as clean and refreshing as the one found in any supermarket.

It’s not just a small investment—it’s a tiny product. This water filter comes in a size slightly smaller than an air pump for a basketball and it only weighs a solid 2 oz. It’s durable, too. With proper care, this filter can go through 4,000 liters of water with ease.

With the purchase of every LifeStraw, a school child in need will receive safe drinking water for an entire school year. Not only is it practical for both the indoors and out, but it helps make a positive impact on the world.

Don’t just take our word for it—reviewers love LifeStraw, too. Nearly 80% of the 8,000 reviewers gave LifeStraw 5 stars, and 92% gave the water filter 4 stars or more. Many noted that water filtered through LifeStraw tasted “just like fresh spring water” and that they use it on international trips and backcountry hikes. Campers loved it as well. Some describe using LifeStraw as “drinking through a really thick milkshake,” which just means the filter is working to ensure the cleanest water possible.

Try LifeStraw—it might just save your next camping trip.

Get It: Pick Up the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter ($17) at Amazon.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend for Men’s Journal readers.