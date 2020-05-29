LifeToGo Has A Great Pack Of Disposable Face Masks In Stock Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

LifeToGo is an amazing resource for people to have these days. Curating an amazing selection of products online that keep you healthy, it’s a one-stop resource for almost more of your needs. And right now, you can get an amazing 3-Ply Face Mask 10 Pack to wear when you go outside.

We all need face masks these days. And there are a ton of different kind of options in terms of what kind you need. Sometimes you just need to go out quickly and don’t want to use a sturdy one like an N95 mask. That’s what disposable ones are for. And the 3-Ply Face Mask 10 Pack are disposable.

Just because the 3-Ply Face Mask 10 Pack is a 10 pack of disposable masks doesn’t mean that they aren’t well made. They are comfortable on the face and are easy to breathe in. And not only that, but it is very effective at protecting you on a quick trip outside.

If you are using one of the masks from the 3-Ply Face Mask 10 Pack, you will have a pretty good rate of filtering out the air when you breathe in. They have a rate of 88.5% filtration. That’s pretty damn good, disposable or not. You can go out and rest pretty easily when you have these masks on.

All of this is because the 3-Ply Face Mask 10 Pack is made in an FDA registered facility. There’s no worry about getting some bootleg pack of masks from some unreliable seller online. You are getting some real deal product here that will make life a good deal easier when you leave the house.

So if you are running low and/or need some new masks for the stockpile, pick up the 3-Ply Face Mask 10 Pack now. Supply runs low on masks pretty quick, so you shouldn’t dawdle. If LifeToGo is selling em, you can trust that they are worth it.

Get It: Pick up the 3-Ply Face Mask 10 Pack ($10) at LifeToGo

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Men’s Journal assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!