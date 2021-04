Power Plate Pulse GET IT!

After a long day of work and exercising, your body can get all sorts of kinks in it. The kinds of kinks that can make it hard to do your best work the next day. Blast all those strains and pains out with this massage gun so you can continue to live your best life.

Get It: Pick up the Power Plate Pulse ($250) at LifeToGo

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!