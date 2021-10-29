Load Up Before The Gym With The Gorilla Mode Glycerol Pre-Workout

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You gotta stay hydrated when you work out. It helps keep your body fresh and limber, not to mention it helps the body process the workout for better results. A good bottle of water can help you in that regard. But you could go for something a little better, and that is the Gorilla Mode Glycerol Pre-Workout.

Why should you pick up the Gorilla Mode Glycerol Pre-Workout? The main reason being that it allows your body to take in more water. Glycerol can help the body take in an extra liter of fluids, which will help fuel the body. So the more water you drink, the more hydrated you will become.

With all of that, your body will be better prepped to handle a workout. For one, your body will have a greater sense of endurance. That way you can go even longer at the gym, giving those muscles more of a beating they need to recover from. And they’ll have a lot to recover from with the energy you get.

Energy is quite important when you hit the gym. If you’re sluggish and not feeling up to it, you won’t get the results you want. But the Gorilla Mode Glycerol Pre-Workout is going to help get you hyped up for the gym. So much clean energy that you’ll need to expel it somehow, and that somehow is by lifting at the gym.

All of that in a package that is quite flavorful. The Gorilla Mode Glycerol Pre-Workout comes in great flavors like watermelon or Mango Peach. That way you enjoy every drop, more so than a plain bottle of water. So pick up a bottle now and get yourself ready to go to the gym.

