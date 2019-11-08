Look Younger, Recover Faster with CBDfx—Organic, Natural CBD Topicals

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Did you know your skin is the largest organ in your entire body? It’s way more than just a cover for the important parts inside. You’ve got to take care of this living membrane; it’s definitely the only one you’re going to get. CBDfx makes a great selection of fantastic CBD-infused topicals that protect, moisturize, and clean your skin, while providing an influx of organic CBD.

Yes, the science is on CBD is still technically, officially out. But millions of people are using it on a daily basis and new products pop up every day. Clearly, the stuff works wonders for a ton of folks. Many of them claim it heals, and helps them deal with all sorts of maladies. If you’re still on the fence about CBD, CBDfx is a great place to start.

Since hemp was decriminalized a few years ago CBD has mushroomed way beyond fad status and into a veritable health sensation. While we can’t definitely prove (or even claim) CBD has any positive effects at all, it’s getting harder and harder to argue with millions of faithful believers.

We can, however, tell you about these amazing topical CBD products from CBDfx. Organic, non-GMO, and made in the US from organic hemp, these lotions, creams, and balms leave skin soft and moisturized. Any effects you might feel from the CBD are just a bonus.

These CBD Topicals Would Be Amazing Even Without The CBD

CBDfx uses the best botanicals and skincare ingredients available. Whether you’re looking for CBD topical creams, CBD balms, CBD face masks, CBD facial cleansers, or even CBD serums and massage oil, CBDfx creams and balms use all-natural ingredients and safe manufacturing processes. So these products soothe your body’s “hot spots” while nourishing your skin with natural goodness.

CBDfx uses only CBD that’s extracted from plants grown organically at farms right in the US. Along with high-quality CBD oil, these CBD topicals are made from organic, non-GMO ingredients. The hemp cream is blended with nutrient-rich oils for your skin and naturally healing plants such as white willow bark and peppermint.

Meanwhile, the Rejuvediol line of serums, face cleansers, and massage oils elevate CBD topicals to ultra-premium skin care levels, with high-end ingredients like jojoba, red raspberry seed, and bergamot to provide an elite skincare experience like no other. And the CBD face masks are an easy, 10-minute self-care treatment you’ll want to experience time and again.

Whether you suffer from dry skin, inflammation, muscle soreness and slow athletic recovery, or facial wrinkles and signs of aging, there’s a CBDfx topical that can help you deal. Here are a few of our favorites.

