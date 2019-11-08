Health & Fitness

Look Younger, Recover Faster with CBDfx—Organic, Natural CBD Topicals

CBDfx Face Mask Bundle

CBD face masks are an affordable quick fix for your face. They’ll revitalize your skin and give your face a boost, so you can look and feel your best. Five different varieties, with each offering a different nourishing experience depending on your skin condition and desired effect.

Get It: Save $5 on the CBD Face Mask Bundle 5-pack ($30; was $35) at CBDfx

 

 

