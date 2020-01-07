Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

“New Year, New You.” A lot of people are saying that now. It’s a popular resolution at the beginning of every year. Looking ahead, you want to live your best life. And it is a noble goal. But it is a difficult one.

You will see plenty of people flooding every gym in sight trying to lose weight. But in a few week’s time, you will see those people dropping off like flies as they stop having the drive to meet their goals. Next time they will be in the gym will be next year with the same resolution in tow.

Dealing with people at the gym this month is no fun. It takes up too much time and is just no fun. Waiting around to get to the equipment you need can lead to a less-than-ideal workout. That’s no fun.

Why not pick up some workout equipment to put in your home? That way you can workout whenever you want for as long as you want and not have to deal with a battalion of hangers-on getting in your way.

Those items can be pretty pricey though. But with the New Year New You Sale going on at Horizon Fitness, you can pick up some truly amazing pieces of equipment to bring into your home and lose all that weight you want to lose. But you gotta act fast. This sale ends Wednesday, January 7th.

Check out some of the great items on sale at Horizon Fitness

