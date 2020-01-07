IC7.9 Indoor Cycle GET IT!

An indoor bike. Really allowing you to get a sick workout in whenever you want. With this model from Horizon Fitness, you will have all the help you could possibly need to reach your goals. You will feel as comfortable as you possibly can while burning all that holiday fat away.

Get It: Pick up the IC7.9 Indoor Cycle ($699; was $1,299) at Horizon Fitness

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!