Peak Trainer HT5.0 GET IT!

Want something in the home that will workout your entire body and burn fat in a shorter amount of time? This Peak Trainer from Horizon Fitness will get the job done. Short, 20 minute workouts will burn that fat without wearing down your body due to its low impact workout design. Without leaving your home, you can feel like you are on a hike.

Get It: Pick up the Peak Trainer HT5.0 ($799; was $1,899) at Horizon Fitness

