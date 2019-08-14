How to Lose Weight Quick With Noom

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Men’s Journal has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Between work, family and trying to maintain a social life, making sure that we’re providing for our bodies in the best way possible can prove to be a challenge. Whether it’s finding time to hit the gym or by ensuring that we’re giving our body the proper nutrients and fuel to keep going, keeping our bodies in tip-top shape is certainly far from easy. Plus, if we’re trying to lose weight quick, that challenge becomes even more difficult.

Healthy meals tend to be more expensive than meals that aren’t necessarily good for us, too. That, and the unhealthy stuff tends to hit those pleasure centers in the brain a lot harder than what’s actually good for us.

But at the end of the day, these are all just excuses. The hardest part about starting a weight loss journey is getting into the proper headspace to do so, and that starts with determining your “Ultimate Why”—and that’s where Noom comes in.

Noom is so much more than a weight loss app—it’s a lifestyle app. When you sign up, you are getting access to a brand where the mission is to help those in pursuit of a healthier life achieve that via behavior change. Noom understands that the largest hurdle in any plan to get healthier is that mental block, and it works to help you overcome it.

Noom’s focus is on making long-term changes as well. Look, most people that hit their weight loss goal do so through intense methods that only work short-term, so once that goal is hit, those bad habits that hindered them come back, and all that work was for naught. So when you get Noom, they will help break those confines and lead you on a path to better living. Noom is so effective, that in 2018 the brand jumped up to the 3rd most searched diet on Google. By February of 2019, Noom accrued the most robust food database online.

Using Noom is simple. Once you sign up either via the app or on desktop, you’ll have to answer some simple questions about your lifestyle and goals. The questions get specific, and for good cause—they aim to make the most customized plan for you to get the best results possible, whether you’re looking for long-term solutions or to lose weight quick. When you complete the quiz, you get options on the kind of plan you think you can handle, be it long-lasting or a quick fix (with instructions on how to maintain your hard work, too). Finally, Noom will give you a plan to follow, as well as access to challenges and virtual groups that support you every step of the way. You will also have access to a trainer that is going to help you when you need it. All of this (and more) can be done through the app.

Noom is designed to break all those accumulated bad habits. And now, Noom is offering a two-week trial to get you started. Just sign up, and the only thing you have to lose are those pesky few pounds.

Get it: Sign up for a two-week trial at Noom today!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.