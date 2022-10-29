Beyond bodegas and pizza joints, New York City plays host to an extensive number of fitness studios and workout classes. If you don’t call the Big Apple home, you might feel a little left out, but that doesn’t have to be the case if you own MIRROR. Recently, lululemon unveiled lululemon Studio and a new lululemon Essential Membership program to connect members to an even more dynamic range of workout content, broadening enthusiasts’ exposure to the fitness community and core lululemon products in the process.

Available through the lululemon Studio Mirror app—as well as in-person if you are a NYC dweller—the brand is offering more than 10,000 on-demand and live-streamed classes via MIRROR for $39/month. Aside from the typical smorgasbord of classes, members will be able to sweat it out across even more modalities (think yoga, dance, boxing, HIIT, and more) from some of Manhattan’s top studios. So far, partners include AARMY, Y7 Studio, DOGPOUND, FORWARD__Space, Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT, and YogaSix. Already a MIRROR member? You’ll automatically become a lululemon Studio member at the same monthly price.

Those who subscribe to the free Essential Membership program can stream new weekly classes from home or nab in-person spots—at discounted rates—at the studios’ brick-and-mortar locations. The fun doesn’t end there: lululemon is also offering members 10% discounts on lululemon product, early access to lululemon events and experiences, and access to select lululemon Studio classes at no cost.

“Our guests’ fitness needs have evolved and lululemon Studio is solving for them by providing members with access to fitness content from our world-class trainers and studio partners at home, on the go, and live in studios around North America,” says Nikki Neuburger, lululemon’s chief brand officer. “lululemon Studio unlocks the versatility our community has told us they are looking for now. No longer will you have to choose between going to your favorite studio or streaming a class at home—you can have both.”