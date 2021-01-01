Get Ketosis Faster, Maintain Ketosis Longer With Real Ketones

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

So you’re looking to get on board with keto, but are having trouble reaching the ketosis state. Don’t be hard on yourself—you’re not the only one. The diet is difficult and the transition can be painful. But now you can kickstart your body into ketosis within an hour. Real Ketones Prime D+ promises to elevate your body into quick, sustained ketosis and keep it there longer.

Get It: Pick up Real Ketosis Prime D+ ($60) at Real Ketones

What Exactly Is Prime D+?

Up to now, athletes have needed to devote countless hours to trying to achieve ketosis. Real Ketones exogenous ketones supplements promise a safe and simple alternative to complicated ketogenic diets. The fat-burning formula of Prime D+ mimics the body’s natural ketogenic process to both elevate ketones and help your body create more.

The brain, organs, and tissues seem to prefer ketones as a preferred fuel source over glucose, and there are now hundreds of credible studies showing the benefits of ketones and living a ketogenic lifestyle. The problem, however, is getting into and sustaining a ketogenic state takes a lot of discipline and can even be a painful process. This is where Real Ketones comes in.

Real Ketones Prime D+ fuels your body with a formula that claims to be the most powerful on the market. It integrates BHB Quad Salts with Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT’s) and other proprietary ingredients and manufacturing methods. Once in the fat-burning stage of ketosis, you’ll begin to lose weight.

You may also notice a sharper mental focus, boosted energy levels, improved mood, and a more easily regulated appetite. Some ketogenic enthusiasts even claim to sleep better than ever.

Now in its third generation, Real Ketones Prime D+ is here to help everyone enjoy the benefits of ketosis without hard to follow diets and difficult, endless work outs.

The benefits of being in a ketogenic state are numerous, and more are being discovered every day. The mission at Real Ketones is not just helping you get into ketosis. It’s helping you sustain a ketogenic state in the easiest way possible to improve your overall health and help you live your best life.

Get It: Pick up Real Ketosis Prime D+ ($60) at Real Ketones

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!