Zinc with Copper GET IT!

For such a minuscule price, you can boost the function of your body in a big way. Your immune system will be greatly improved. And you’ll see a big boost in the health of your heart, boost your energy production, and improve your mood. During a shut-in, you need help with all of that.

Get It: Pick up Zinc with Copper ($13) at Bulletproof

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!