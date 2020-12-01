Maintain Your Youth and Get Aging Down To A Science With Tru Niagen

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holidays are fast approaching and if there is one thing everyone could use a little more of, especially this year, it’s energy. Whether you’re traveling or getting together with friends and family virtually, the holiday season means people to see (or Zooms to join), gifts to get, and more things to do — on top of trying to eat healthily and keep up with your workouts.

There are plenty of products out there that claim to give you an energy boost but in reality, they may just be pumping you full of caffeine and sugar that end up leaving you jittery and crashing. Instead of a temporary energy boost, you should focus on sustained energy. Let us introduce you to NAD+.

NAD+ is a molecule found in every cell of your body. It’s vital in the process of turning food into energy and supporting the mitochondria – you know, the thing you learned about in high school biology, AKA “the powerhouse of the cell.” Importantly, it supports cellular repair that may have been impacted by stressors such as aging, lack of exercise, or immune stress. Focusing on the cells is, in essence, focusing on the entire body. By focusing on the building blocks of the entire system, you give the body what it needs for optimal performance.

The downside is that NAD+ decreases with age and as we put stress on our body through common activities like excessive sun exposure, lack of sleep, or drinking too much. So we need a little help boosting our NAD+ back up as we get older. Luckily, that’s easy to do with Tru Niagen®.

Tru Niagen® is a phenomenal vitamin B3 supplement that’s easy to take and fits right into your existing vitamin and supplement regimen. According to clinical trials, there are no known serious side effects, and after taking it twice a day for 30-60 days, most people will see the results. In the first two weeks, your NAD+ levels will increase and for some, that means an increase in sustained energy levels. You’ll have more pep in your step throughout the day. After four weeks, cells will have started to repair themselves and become more resilient. Sustained energy levels can help you stay on track with your health and fitness goals.

Tru Niagen® is a well-respected and safety notified supplement that has shown some very strong success in human trials across the world. It’s supported by peer-reviewed clinical research that has helped to get it accepted by the U.S. FDA, Health Canada, European Commission, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia. It’s been shown to increase NAD+ levels by 40 – 50% for improved cellular health and sustained energy.

Having Tru Niagen® in your life can be a great boost for your daily well-being. Stress and long days won’t have the same effect on you. You’ll have plenty of clean energy for a longer time, with the efficiency and verve of a much younger system.

If sustained energy levels, stronger cellular defense, and healthier aging sound like something you need, especially during this holiday season, check out Tru Niagen®. For yourself or as the perfect gift for anyone in your life who’s on-the-go and looking to up their health and wellness game, this helps defy aging and fight off the ghost of Christmas Future.

