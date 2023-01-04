Make a New You This New Year With This Leather Heavy Bag

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are a whole lot of people out there looking to make a new version of themselves with a New Year upon us. Getting into better shape is the most popular resolution every year. For good reason too, as being healthier is never a bad thing. And with the Leather Heavy Bag from Everlast, you can do more than get into shape.

Life is full of stress. That’s just one of the beautiful realities of adult life. We need ways to get rid of that stress so we can live more enjoyable lives. And let us tell you fellas that there aren’t many ways as enjoyable as relieving some stress than walloping the hell out of this Leather Heavy Bag from Everlast.

While you are tuning up the Leather Heavy Bag like it owes you money, you will be working out your upper body. Lower body too if you wanna get into the kickboxing style of fighting. And you’ll be working out your core/stamina as well, as it takes a good amount of internal strength to kick the tar out of this bag for a long period of time.

As Everlast is one of the best companies in the world at delivering fighting equipment to the masses, you won’t have to worry about this punching bag falling apart on you. The leather it is made with can handle quite the beating. And the internal filling is made to absorb the shock of even the heaviest of blows, making this a bag that can take a punch.

So if you are looking for new ways to become a new you in the New Year, pick up this Leather Heavy Bag from Everlast right now. It’ll help you get into shape while relieving some stress in a package that won’t take up too much space in your home gym. Grab one now while the getting is good.

Get It: Pick up the Leather Heavy Bag ($250) at Everlast

