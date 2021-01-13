Make The Most Out Of Your Resolution With The WHOOP Fitness Tracker

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Have you made a resolution in the New Year to get into better shape? That’s a good resolution to make, but it is a hard one to keep. You need all the help you can get in that regard. Luckily for you, help is here in the shape of the WHOOP Fitness Tracker.

There are tons of items like the WHOOP Fitness Tracker, but very few of them can stand up to the level of detail this one offers. That is because you can pick it up and get some basic details, but you have the option to sign up for the WHOOP program so you can get highly detailed analytics delivered right to your phone.

What you get when you pick up the WHOOP Fitness Tracker and sign up for detailed data is immense. For one, you can get detailed reports about your sleep patterns. There are also detailed reports on your strain from working out and how your body recovers. All that and more with numbers that are tracked 24/7.

When you sign up, you can join a community of like-minded individuals. It’s a very large community, one that is growing larger every day. A community with such stalwart athletes as Patrick Mahomes. That way you can get all the help and motivation you need to keep going with your fitness journey.

A nice benefit to the WHOOP Fitness Tracker is that it isn’t just great for your health. But it’s also a nice little bit of style to add to your wardrobe. You can personalize it to your aesthetic, choosing the material and the color of the strap. Between the data and the look of the strap, WHOOP is all about personalizing the experience for you.

Now is the right time to pick up the WHOOP Fitness Tracker and create a membership. You can sign up now for as little as $30 a month. Find the strap that works for you and get cracking on the workouts now with all the numbers you need to hit your goals in no time.

