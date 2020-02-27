Mark Wahlberg and Dr. Oz Just Settled Their Breakfast Debate With a Push-Up Challenge

You may have heard about a disagreement between Mark Wahlberg and Dr. Oz recently. The two got into it about whether or not breakfast is a good thing. Apparently Dr. Oz thinks breakfast should be eliminated altogether, and Wahlberg strongly (and explicitly) disagrees with the good doctor, according to TMZ.

After some jabs on social media—and even a catchy new hashtag #TeamNoBreakfast—followed by some good ol’ gasoline thrown on the fire by media outlets, it was unanimously decided that this scuffle needed to be settled.

And when push came to shove, the argument naturally came down to a challenge of brute strength: push-ups.

The two recently met at F45 Training gym in Los Angeles for the highly anticipated showdown. It was decided that the challengers would race to see who could complete 59 push-ups (a nod to Dr. Oz’s age) in a winner-take-all battle for bragging rights. And the craziest thing about the whole competition? The doc actually put up a good fight.

Wahlberg—the clear favorite—completed the challenge a few seconds ahead of Dr. Oz (all while correcting Oz’s poor form), and even did it one better by doing 60 push-ups. But overall, Oz held his own.

And at the end of the day, with Wahlberg taking home the win, Oz did comment to TMZ that Wahlberg has begun experimenting with intermittent fasting, and has even made the switch over to the “no breakfast” corner. We’re just throwing that out there.

