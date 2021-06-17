Mark Wahlberg Works Out With Marines at First Fitness Studio to Open on Military Base

If there’s one thing we know about Mark Wahlberg, it’s that he’s an absolute beast in the gym. Whether he’s bulking up for a movie or just passing the time in quarantine, he’s always finding new ways to challenge himself—even training alongside Marines. On June 11, Wahlberg helped open the brand-new F45 Training gym at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. It’s the first-ever franchise gym on military base, and aside from helping cut the ribbon to open the new location (Wahlberg is an investor in the company), he also stuck around to work out with the Marines.

“I’m honored to be able to open up a gym on a military base,” Wahlberg said in a video from the event. “Hopefully we’ll continue to grow this relationship. The goal is to have an F45 studio in every single military installation all over the world.”

After cutting the ribbon with the base’s commander, Colonel Charles B. Dockery, Wahlberg got right to work, jumping into workouts with Marines and their families. F45 workouts are 45-minute group sessions that incorporate elements of circuit training and HIIT with the goal of building functional fitness for the whole body. Within that general framework, though, there’s a ton of variety: Intense cardio, weight training, bodyweight movements, and more are all on the menu.

According to Wahlberg, Friday’s session was a tough one, even for Marines. He called it “the best workout they’re gonna get all week.”

Although most people know him as an actor, Wahlberg has a thriving career as a fitness-focused entrepreneur—and F45 is just one of his ventures. He also launched Performance Inspired, a fitness supplement company devoted to creating clean, natural products for athletes and fitness enthusiasts of all levels. The company offers a full lineup of protein bars, powders, and supplements (as well as accessories and recovery gear), and it recently partnered with pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau to develop a new line of products specifically for golfers.

At Miramar, Wahlberg made it clear he’s interested in doing more than just helping members of the military stay in shape—he wants to help them build careers as well. In his role as an investor, he’s been encouraging F45 to hire veterans at all levels of the company and create opportunities for those who are interested in fitness as a career. In his view, their military experience makes them a great fit.

“Their work ethic, their ability, their understanding of fitness and training and doing it the right way, it’s invaluable,” he said.

