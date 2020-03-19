Mark Wahlberg Is Using Self-Isolation to Step Up His Fitness Game

Now isn’t the time to sit on the couch and binge TV all day. Or at least, it isn’t for Mark Wahlberg, who is using his self-isolation time to step up his wellness and fitness game. The impossibly fit, nearly 50-year-old actor posted a video of some downtime from his latest self-isolation workout to Instagram.

“Everybody at home, make sure you’re doing everything you can to stay as healthy as possible,” he says in the video. “Sanitizing, staying clean, staying fit, getting the proper rest, the proper exercise, doing everything you can to boost your immune system.”

The Spenser Confidential actor, whose social media is always packed with exercise and dieting videos, also co-founded wellness and fitness brand Performance Inspired. PI sells protein powder, bars, multivitamins, and CBD products to try to keep you in top physical shape. The stuff fuels Wahlberg, at least, and allows him to maintain his killer daily schedule, überhealthy lifestyle, and enormous arms.

Wahlberg encourages his millions of followers every day to build healthy habits and continue to support their immune systems with responsible dieting and frequent exercise. For those who want to stay healthy from home, there are plenty of home workout machines you can try out, as well as online yoga classes and free wellness apps to keep you in great shape, both physically and mentally.

“Let’s weather this storm together and keep getting after it,” Wahlberg said.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!