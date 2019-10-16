Mark Wahlberg takes his training as seriously as anyone in Hollywood. Whether he’s working out for a movie role, or just keeping himself in shape, the actor has put a major focus on his overall fitness over the years.

Wahlberg has been training hard for his new movie Infinite with director Antoine Fuqua—he shared a post looking shredded—and after that he’ll be working on the action film The Six Billion Dollar Man. Depending on what schedule he’s on, Wahlberg has one routine where he’s awake by 3 a.m., gets in a workout before 6 a.m., and then goes through cryo chamber recovery and a second workout before he has dinner. Here’s a detailed look at that schedule.

Wahlberg previously spoke with Men’s Journal about his workouts and his diet, saying that his workouts usually “start with RAMP, which stands for range of motion, activation, and movement prep—things like Spiderman stretch and hip bridges, plus foam rolling. Then we switch between bilateral and unilateral strength moves using mostly heavy bands, TRX, dumbbells, and kettlebells. The lower body work includes balance and agility drills.”

As for his diet, Wahlberg says that he starts “out with steel oats, peanut butter, blueberries, and eggs. Then I have a protein shake, three turkey burgers, five pieces of sweet potato at about 5:30 in the morning. [Wahlberg uses his own line of Performance Inspired all-natural whey protein, protein bars and supplements.] Then at 8, I have about 10 turkey meatballs. At 10:30 a.m., I have a grilled chicken salad with two hard-boiled eggs, olives, avocado, cucumber, tomato, and lettuce. Then at 1 o’clock I have a New York steak with green peppers. At 3.30 p.m., I have grilled chicken with bok choy. At 5.30/6 o’clock, I have a beautiful piece of halibut or cod or a sea bass, with some vegetables, maybe some sautéed spinach and bok choy.”

On top of all that, has been using the F45 Challenge—an eight-week program from F45 Training that combines meal planning and six 45-minute HIIT sessions per week. Earlier this year, Wahlberg bought a minority stake in the global fitness franchise that started in Australia, and as his Instagram shows, he’s clearly been getting his money’s worth so far. Wahlberg has also previously shared a detailed arms workout he uses to bulk up for his films. Check out the full routine here.

If you need some workout inspiration, take from Wahlberg and how he gets at it in the gym.

Here’s a look at some of the workouts, exercises, and ways that Wahlberg trains:



Bench Press:

Pullups:

Cardio:

Stability Ball pushups:

Jump Rope:

View this post on Instagram Day 46 of 47 completed. @performinspired A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Sep 14, 2018 at 10:02am PDT

Treadmill Work:

Dumbbell Exercises:

VersaClimber:

Band Workouts:

Kettlebell Lunges:

Kettlebell Dips/Squats:

Sled Pushes:

Stability Ball Workouts: