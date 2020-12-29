Maximize the Effectiveness of Your Workout With MusclePharm Combat

When it comes to your workouts, it’s more than likely you’re putting in 100% effort (well, maybe you give a little less but who are we to judge, it’s the holidays). But when it comes to the effectiveness of your protein powder, can you say that it works just as hard for you? I’m sure you’ve never quite thought of your workout supplements in that way, but if you’re not giving your body 100% of what it needs to maximize the benefits of your hard work, well frankly my friend, you’re missing out on some serious gains. Which is why we’re here to tell you that MusclePharm’s® lineup of Combat Protein Powder® works just as hard (if not harder) for you.

The powerful combination of 5 protein sources, including whey protein concentrate, isolate, and hydrolysate, egg albumin, and micellar casein, combine to fuel muscle growth and enhance your performance for hours. Gluten free and containing 25g of protein, Combat Protein Powder® is perfect for any athlete looking to maximize lean muscle growth and recovery, which is a major part of realizing those gains for whatever you’re training for.

Available in delicious flavors such as Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Triple Berry and Cookies N’ Creme, Combat Protein Powder®is great tasting, easy to mix, and can be taken at anytime, morning, pre or post workout or at night. No worries about terrible, chalky-taste here, Combat Protein Powder® is one of the best tasting (if not the best tasting) powder on the market.

Don’t just take our word for it. Check out the hundreds of 4 and 5 star reviews, and learn how maximize the effectiveness of your workouts with Combat Protein Powder.® Your body, your taste buds and your workouts will thank you for it. Available at Costco or Costco.com.