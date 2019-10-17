Meal kit delivery services have gotten a bad rap because of the perceived environmental effects—all the packaging, the individually wrapped ingredients, the overnight delivery. But a study from the journal Resources, Conservation, and Recycling finds that grocery shopping is, environmentally speaking, about 33 percent worse than meal kits, as measured by greenhouse gas emissions. It’s likely because the delivery chain that goes through grocery stories is so inefficient. Not a chef? Athlete-favorite Trifecta delivers fully cooked organic meals and snacks in recyclable trays, with diet options like paleo, keto, and vegetarian. To streamline its food chain, the company works with local farmers and ranchers, and is testing new shipping methods to reduce its carbon footprint. trifectanutrition.com