Meet The Zero Calorie Way To Energize Your Workouts

This article was produced in partnership with Zevia Energy.

“This is the year I’ll do…” is likely the mantra for many of us as we look to start the new year off and running on the right foot. From course corrections on diets to setting fitness goals for the year (those marathons won’t exactly run themselves), we’re spending the first few weeks of the month settling into our new wellness routines while also actively looking for the best products and solutions to help us achieve those new year accomplishments. Whether you’re trying to improve your endurance, lift heavier weights or just increase your overall athleticism, you aren’t comprising when it comes to your new workout routines, so why would you comprise when it comes to what beverages you consume?

Meet the zero sugar, zero calorie, clean energy drink you can feel good about, Zevia Energy.

Some Sweet Talk

Despite all of the new gadgets, trackers and other techie products designed to help you run faster or jump higher, there’s one thing that will always be the enemy of achieving your beach-worthy bod: sugar. Sure, a burst of energy is something we can all use, especially when it comes to powering through our workouts. But it’s how we’re getting that burst of energy that has hidden dangers. Many popular workout-oriented beverages are full of hidden sugars and contain lots of sodium, causing us to feel the effects of a post-workout slump. With Zevia Energy, there is zero sugar, zero calories, and no sodium. Just 120 mg of organic caffeine to provide a boost you can feel good about.

The Zevia Energy lineup is naturally sweetened with Stevia. Unlike most other zero-calorie, sugar substitutes out there, Stevia is actually derived from a plant. Technically, if you really wanted to, you could grow your own Stevia plant. It’s native to Paraguay where leaves from the plant have been used to sweeten up food for hundreds of years. In fact, Stevia can provide up to 200x the sweetness of sugar without the added calories or associated risks of elevated blood sugars, which is why Zevia energy drinks are ideal for anyone looking to start their new year wellness goals off on the right track, especially for those looking to stay focused and active while improving their healthier lifestyle through the reduction of sugar intake.

A Variety of Flavors

Part of what makes workout drinks so popular (besides those tempting artificial colors) are their sweetness. From red to orange to grape, our bodies and taste buds have been trained over the years to crave these artificial flavors and colors, tricking us into a false sense of security when it comes to maximizing our fitness goals. Which is why Zevia Energy is the ideal choice for anyone looking to cut back on sugary-laden soft drinks as part of their healthy lifestyle resolutions. Available in Mango-Ginger, Raspberry-Lime, Kola, and Grapefruit, the Zevia lineup of zero-calorie drinks are bursting with flavor while cutting back on those unnecessary grams of sugar, meaning we don’t have to compromise on taste or sweetness.

Fad Proof

From being Keto-friendly to Non-GMO Project Verified, Zevia Energy drinks are comprised of nothing artificial. Gluten Free, Kosher and Vegan, its the one beverage you can turn to no matter what new workout or diet craze you’re into. The product line is so versatile, it can be used as part of a paleo diet or incorporated into intermittent fasting through some mouthwatering recipes like chocolate cakes, tarts, energy bowls and mocktails.

No matter what your wellness resolutions or current fitness obsessions are, you can rest assured Zevia Energy is the zero-sugar and zero-calorie way to energize your workouts.

