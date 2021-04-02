Men Are Saying This Athlete-Grade Cooling Mattress Cover Will Help You Sleep Easier

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like a good night’s rest. After working all day and getting some exercise in, you just can’t wait to crash in bed. But it can get a little too warm in there now that spring is here and summer’s not too far behind. But you won’t have a problem getting to sleep with this cooling mattress cover.

Now that it’s getting warmer out, you don’t need to have your bed completely covered in sheets and blankets. COnsolidate and maybe just rock a blanket and this SLEEP ZONE Mattress Pad Cover. That way when you’re laying in bed, you’ll be atop of this cover which will cool you down as you sleep.

The SLEEP ZONE Mattress Pad Cover keeps you cool because of the cooling tech that this is made with. For one, it’ll actually pull moisture away from your body. And when that moisture is pulled away, it’ll evaporate. That way, you’ll get a nice little breeze throughout the night. A breeze that won’t be snuffed out because this material is also very breathable.

Another way that this SLEEP ZONE Mattress Pad Cover helps keep you comfortable at night is how it’s designed. There are 3 zones on this cover, each of which has a specific design that is made to match up with different parts of the body. And that way, your entire body is going to be much more relaxed, leading to quicker and deeper sleep.

It also doesn’t hurt that the SLEEP ZONE Mattress Pad Cover is very soft and comfortable. Just in general, this cover will become a fast favorite. You’ll cool down and relax in no time. So pick up this cooling mattress cover now to make any long day in the coming months come to an end in the best way possible. With an unbelievable night’s rest.

