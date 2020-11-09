Health & Fitness

Men Are Secretly Buying Up This Home Gym Equipment Faster Than Bowflex – Because It Just Works Better

Vertical Cycle Trainer
5
FitNation 2 / 5

This Full Body Trainer

GET IT!

Getting out there on a bike will deliver a great workout. But it’s getting a little too cold out there. You might want to pick up this cycle trainer to replicate the workout you get from a bike ride indoors. But there’s a nice little wrinkle here. It’s a standing workout, so it will burn more calories than a sit-down bike. You can adjust it to change the resistance levels to further work out the muscles a bike ride targets as well as getting the core into tip-top shape. Even better is how easy it is to fold up and put away when you’re done with it.

Get It: Pick up the Vertical Cycle Trainer ($240 with coupon code EARLY20; was $500) at FitNation

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
LTG_IB_ALL_AMI_11.17.20_300x490
More from Health & Fitness