14. For Every Fit Guy: Fitbit Surge

Ideal for any active guy, Fitbit’s latest offering—the Surge—uses GPS technology to track the distances you run, your speed, even the elevation climbed if you go hiking. That’s on top of heart rate monitoring, calories burned, and even your sleep and wake cycles, all of which sync wirelessly to your smartphone.

$250, fitbit.com

For more great gift ideas for everyone on your list go to MensFitness.com/GiftGuides.