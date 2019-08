15. For Every Fit Guy: Snow Peak Titanium Curved Flask

Lightweight and strong, this handsome titanium flask is ideal for savoring your favorite Scotch or whiskey anywhere you go. At 6.7 ounces, it’s small enough to fit in your briefcase or blazer pocket but still holds plenty enough to spice up your morning joe on a cold day.

$150, snowpeak.com

For more great gift ideas for everyone on your list go to MensFitness.com/GiftGuides.