Men’s Journal Buyers Guide: The 5 Best Home Purifiers

Best Smart PurifierGET IT!
Looking for a purifier with a ton of high tech features without spending too much money? Hathaspace has you covered, as you can get the clean air you’re looking for in such a convenient package. This bad boy will let you know what the air quality is like on the display. Can’t get more convenient than that.
Pros: – Smart capabilities make it easy to use
– Designed to fit anywhere
Get It: Pick up the Hathaspace Smart True HEPA Air Purifier ($165; was $200) at Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top