Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

7.8 AT Treadmill
by Tom Lorenzo
Nov 29, 2022

7.8 AT Treadmill

Someone can go for a run whenever they damn well feel like it, no matter what the weather is like when they have this treadmill in the house. The best treadmill in the Horizon Fitness store, this incredibly high-end item is made so well it runs as smooth as butter. And it’s got so many features to help aid in the workout that keeping track of one’s progress is so much less troublesome. 

See It! Get the 7.8 AT Treadmill ($1,999; was $2,699) at Horizon Fitness

