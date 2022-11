Hoka Mafate Speed 4 Running Shoes GET IT!

For the runners in your life, get them a new pair of runners. A pair of runners like these from Hoka. Hoka makes some of the best athletic footwear around and these bad boys have the support and durability one needs to kick it into high gear when out for a run.

See It! Get the Hoka Mafate Speed 4 Running Shoes ($185) at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!