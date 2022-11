Landon Carryall Bag GET IT!

Help someone get to and from the gym with ease by gifting them this bag from Dagne Dover. It’s an incredibly durable and spacious bag that will let them get from the office to the gym in a supremely convenient way.

See It! Pick up the Landon Carryall Bag ($139 with discount code BFRIYAY25; was $185) at Dagne Dover

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!