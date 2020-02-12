Michael B. Jordan knows what it takes to transform for a movie role. Whether he’s playing Adonis Creed in the Creed film series or battling Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa as Killmonger in Black Panther, Jordan goes all-in on his training. The actor is doing the same for his upcoming action film Without Remorse, which is based on the Tom Clancy novel of the same name.

Just like he has for the majority of his career, Jordan teamed up with his personal trainer Corey Calliet to get in shape for the film. The challenge for Calliet and Jordan this time around was that the actor was coming off of shooting the legal drama Just Mercy, where he played lawyer and social justice advocate Bryan Stevenson, meaning he had to go from a lean build to a “fully functioning soldier,” as Calliet put it.

As part of his process with Jordan, Calliet will start out with a full-body assessment of the actor and then design a program that builds things to where the character Jordan’s playing needs to be. One thing that Jordan has continued to do through his career is totally embody himself in his characters, and transforming physically is part of his performance. So when he’s throwing punches in the boxing ring in Creed, it’s really Jordan with the gloves on.

For Without Remorse, which has Jordan playing an elite U.S. Navy SEAL investigating a conspiracy after his wife was murdered, Calliet started Jordan off with a fundamental bodybuilding training routine to help him gain size and strength, while also changing his body composition.

While Jordan was still muscular and lean coming off of Just Mercy, Calliet wanted to make his physique more defined and increase his strength, to give him the physicality of what a real Navy SEAL might have. That next step included a 12-week military training camp that went over aspects of real basic training for soldiers.

“Our training days would typically include some form of field training with weights,” Calliet tells Men’s Journal. “We’d also do HIIT cardio sessions to keep Michael’s endurance high. We ran through a total-body HIIT session I designed at least once a week to keep [Michael] in shape while filming.”

Here’s Michael B. Jordan’s Total-Body HIIT Workout for Without Remorse, According to His Trainer:

MBJ’s 4-Round HIIT Workout

The workout is performed in circuit fashion, with 1-2 minutes of rest between each round:

Barbell Deadlifts – 20 Reps

Rower (Stationary) – or Seated Row (light weight) – 1 min

Dumbbell Bench Press – 20 reps

Rower (Stationary) – or Seated Row (light weight) – 1 min

Bulgarian Split Squats – 20 reps

Rower (Stationary) – or Seated Row (light weight) – 1 min

Standing Military Press – 20 reps

